BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said dependable water and wastewater systems are essential to sustaining the city’s growth and attracting more investments.

“Growth requires infrastructure that can keep up with it. Water and wastewater are fundamental to that growth; and we want New Clark City to have a system that is reliable, sustainable and built to meet the needs of the metropolis for the long term,” Bingcang said.

The proposed system will provide long-term water supply while ensuring wastewater is treated according to environmental and wastewater treatment standards. BCDA said the infrastructure could also support industries requiring reliable utilities, including advanced manufacturing, data centers and other high-value businesses.

The BCDA Board granted original proponent status to the Maynilad-K-Water consortium on 28 August following its evaluation and negotiations with the proponents.

The project will next undergo the required approval process before entering a Swiss challenge, allowing other qualified private companies to submit competing proposals.

BCDA is targeting the award of the contract by December 2026, subject to approvals, the outcome of the competitive challenge and other conditions.

Bingcang said the project forms part of BCDA’s broader effort to develop New Clark City’s physical and utility infrastructure alongside its economic base.

“We are building New Clark City for the decades ahead. That means putting in place the basic systems that will allow businesses to invest, communities to grow and the city to manage its resources responsibly,” he said.