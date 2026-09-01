The body of the second missing passenger of an SUV that plunged into the raging Tarlac River was found at Barangay San Vicente in the town of Bayambang, Pangasinan, on 1 September 2026.

According to initial reports, the body of a female was found around 4 pm, but it was unconfirmed at that time. Tarlac Mayor Susan Yap later confirmed that it was Shanen Tuhao, one of the four missing passengers of an SUV during the collapse of Agana Bridge on 29 August 2026.

Tuhao, a resident of Cavite, was found by residents of Barangay San Vicente reportedly floating in the river.

Two more passengers, Sheila Mae Taborlupa and Paul Harvey Collado as search and retrieval operations continue despite the weather.

James Partick Taborlupa was the first of the missing passengers whose body was found in Lingayen, Pangasinan on 31 August.