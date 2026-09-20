Christy Sanosa put up a good fight in the second match after finding her groove in the second and third games, but eventually Ayaka Iwakura clinched the victory, 4-0.

With the result, the Japan women's soft tennis team moves on to the gold medal match.

This also marks the country's first medal in soft tennis at the continental showcase.

“Sobrang saya kasi ito nga very historic win for us sa Philippine soft tennis. First time ito na maka-podium finish since 1994. Sobrang happy na naka medal kami para sa bayan,” team captain Bien Zoleta told POC Media.

"Ito [medalya] ang pinagapangarap namin sa soft tennis. Ito ang Olympics namin so magka-medalya dito is na paka laking bagay para sa amin," she added.

Zoleta could not help but turn emotional reflecting on their achievement as a team.

"Hindi lang siya para sa amin, but para sa Pilipinas siya na lalo na kami pala yung unang nagbigay ng medal. So sana makabigay ng mas malaki moral para sa mga susunod pang national athlete na maglalaro today, tomorrow and the next coming days kasi alam niyo kung galo namin pinaghirapan ito na manalo lalo na Asian Games," she shared.

Despite the loss, the home crowd applauded the Philippine team for their effort against the defending champions.

For Zoleta, a longtime soft tennis national athlete, she believes the Asiad bronze will pave the way for more players from the Philippines.

"I know na dahil sa bronze medal na na produce ng buong Philippine soft tennis, maraming mag-open na doors para sa amin. At hindi lang sa amin, but for the soft tennis community and plus lalong, maraming ang mga kaka-appreciate and mga kaka-buo ng program ng soft tennis sa Pilipinas," Zoleta said.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio personally watched the match and congratulated the team.

"Mabuhay po kayo, first ever medal in the Asian Games. Pinanood ko talaga kayo. Alam ko kaya niyo pa manalo ng medal. Focus lang po tayo. Nakakatuwa po ang sport na ito," he told POC Media.

"This is a sport na kaya nating ma-develop. Mabuti nalang andito tayo sa Asian Games, prepare and we win more medals... This is an opportunity to really promote the sport," Gregorio added.

More than supporting the team, the PSC chief said he wanted to inspect the tennis center, which can serve as a blueprint for building more facilities in the country.

"Binulungan ko sila, give us another medal give us two more medals, usap-usap tayo and I will make all of you smile. Nag-cheer sila at nagpalakpakan sila. That's a great motivation," Gregorio said.

"Alam mo naman ating mga atleta natin ang una diyan sa mga yan ang pagsuot ng bandera ng Pilipinas sa kanilang dibdib, sa kanilang uniporme. It's worth emulating," he shared.

The country's soft tennis players will return to action on 21 September for mixed doubles featuring Bien Zoleta and Samuel Nuguit as well as Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Nuguit.

They will also compete in the women's and men's singles events on 22 September.