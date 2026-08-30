Aside from measuring flood depth using conventional maps and numerical data, people can now use their smartphones to visualize the approximate height of floodwaters that could affect establishments, homes and roads.
On Tuesday, 25 August 2026, Project NOAH of the University of the Philippines introduced BAHAR, or Baha Augmented Reality, a smartphone-based tool that can visualize potential flood heights.
The project was designed to show how high floodwaters could potentially rise in a user’s surroundings. Junior Project Assistant Erika Joy Del Rosario demonstrated the application at UP Diliman, showing how it generates a 3D digital representation of potential flood levels through a smartphone camera’s view of the real world.
While weather forecasts are reliable and helpful, they cannot always determine whether a specific location will be safe at a particular time or whether residents should evacuate immediately.
BAHAR aims to help users assess potential flood risks by visually showing possible water levels, which can guide them in deciding what actions to take during disasters.
In different locations, the tool can also help users identify which roads, streets, vehicles or alternative routes may be safer to use. Its visual interface is designed to make the information easier to understand and use.
The project combines augmented reality, geospatial information and flood hazard data, allowing users to visualize potential flood heights while also receiving directional guidance.
The Department of Budget and Management allocated P1 billion to the University of the Philippines System to strengthen Project NOAH and support its disaster-related initiatives.
As the country continues to experience typhoons and extreme flooding, investing in technologies that can help Filipinos prepare for and respond to disasters remains important. Government support and proper implementation will also be crucial in ensuring that innovations such as BAHAR serve their intended purpose.