Aside from measuring flood depth using conventional maps and numerical data, people can now use their smartphones to visualize the approximate height of floodwaters that could affect establishments, homes and roads.

On Tuesday, 25 August 2026, Project NOAH of the University of the Philippines introduced BAHAR, or Baha Augmented Reality, a smartphone-based tool that can visualize potential flood heights.

The project was designed to show how high floodwaters could potentially rise in a user’s surroundings. Junior Project Assistant Erika Joy Del Rosario demonstrated the application at UP Diliman, showing how it generates a 3D digital representation of potential flood levels through a smartphone camera’s view of the real world.