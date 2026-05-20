Project NOAH advises just being implemented now—PBBM

Specifically, Project NOAH aims to provide: a flood mitigation system, specifically targeting a 6-hour flood early warning system for communities along 18 major river systems; enhancement of geohazard maps; and enhancement of storm surge vulnerability maps.

But during the term of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, or in early 2017, DOST defunded the program, citing budgetary constraints and sustainability issues, marking the end of its time as a fully nationalized government project.

More works to do

However, the President, during the inspection, stressed the importance of continuous cleaning, dredging, and rehabilitation of drainage systems in the area to reduce flooding and improve safety in nearby communities.



He said the G. Araneta area is among the critical flood-prone locations being prioritized by the government, and that similar interventions are being carried out across Metro Manila and other parts of the country.



Marcos said there are ongoing works, noting that pipe-laying activities are expected to be completed next week, while the construction of a pumping station is targeted to start within the year or early next year.



“These are the strategies we are employing. We have a lot of work that is ongoing around Metro Manila at sa buong Pilipinas — to find a way to flood control,” the President said.



For his part, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, who joined the President during the inspection, said residents have already felt some “alleviation” during recent rains since the interventions began.



“Noong huling ulan noong weekend, nakita natin na mayroon na tayong nakikitang alleviation, mayroon na tayong nakikitang improvement. Pero hindi pa tayo makuntento doon. Kailangan tuloy-tuloy at matapos natin ito bago mag-June,” Dizon said, noting that the President’s directive is to complete the project before the onset of the rainy season.



Launched in November 2025, “Oplan Kontra Baha” involves waterway clearing operations, drainage rehabilitation, and pumping station upgrades intended to reduce flooding in Metro Manila and other flood-prone areas in the country.



As part of the inspection, the President witnessed the ongoing pipe-laying works that will channel rainwater from G. Araneta Avenue toward the San Juan River.

The project features the installation of large high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, upgraded water inlets, and improved outfall structures to increase drainage capacity and ensure faster water flow during heavy rainfall.



President Marcos also observed the operation of a temporary pumping unit deployed to expedite the drainage of floodwaters into the San Juan River.



The G. Araneta Drainage Improvement Project spans 758 meters from Kaliraya Street to E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue and includes the installation of two 1.50-meter-diameter HDPE pipes beneath the roadway, supplementing the existing 0.91-meter-diameter drainage line beneath the sidewalk.



Funded with almost P500 million under the Fiscal Year 2024 General Appropriations Act, the project began in March 2025 and is now 96.75 percent complete as of 18 May, with full completion targeted within the month.