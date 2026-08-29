BAGUIO CITY — A 64-year-old pedestrian died after being struck during a four-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Magsaysay Avenue and Hilltop Street in Baguio City at around 4 p.m. on 28 August.
According to the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), the collision happened when an Isuzu closed van driven by a 48-year-old man experienced mechanical trouble while traveling down Hilltop Street toward Magsaysay Avenue. The van struck the pedestrian before colliding with a Toyota Hilux pickup driven by a 28-year-old businessman and a Toyota Innova driven by a 21-year-old student
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The force of the impact forced the Innova into the outer lane, where it collided with a Toyota Innova taxi driven by a 44-year-old man. All four vehicles sustained damage, though the total cost has not yet been determined.
Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Baguio administered initial medical care to the pedestrian at the scene. City Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Head and Medical Officer Dandeo Halog later pronounced the victim dead. Police investigations are ongoing to establish the precise cause of the crash and evaluate potential legal liabilities for the parties involved.