BAGUIO CITY — A 64-year-old pedestrian died after being struck during a four-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Magsaysay Avenue and Hilltop Street in Baguio City at around 4 p.m. on 28 August.

According to the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), the collision happened when an Isuzu closed van driven by a 48-year-old man experienced mechanical trouble while traveling down Hilltop Street toward Magsaysay Avenue. The van struck the pedestrian before colliding with a Toyota Hilux pickup driven by a 28-year-old businessman and a Toyota Innova driven by a 21-year-old student