The Office of Civil Defense in Northern Mindanao has gathered local disaster risk reduction personnel from local government units to strengthen coordination in emergency disaster response in their respective localities.
Antonio Sugarol, OCD regional director, said in a statement Friday that the event, the Regional Cascading and Orientation of Accredited Community Disaster Volunteers (ACDV) cum Operations Support Family Conference, brought together local disaster risk reduction and management officers alongside operations and warning officers to strengthen emergency coordination across the region.
“Beyond routine planning, the conference tackled the hands-on realities of community response.” he said.
Participants reviewed current ACDV accreditation statuses and mapped out the step-by-step accreditation process.
To sharpen operational readiness, the agenda featured practical sessions on pre-disaster risk assessment scenario building, reporting workflows, and National Service Reserve Corps guidelines.
Sugarol said the sessions wrapped up with collaborative strategy talks on future initiatives, reinforcing the region’s commitment to building tighter, more resilient safety networks.