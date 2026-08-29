The Office of Civil Defense in Northern Mindanao has gathered local disaster risk reduction personnel from local government units to strengthen coordination in emergency disaster response in their respective localities.

Antonio Sugarol, OCD regional director, said in a statement Friday that the event, the Regional Cascading and Orientation of Accredited Community Disaster Volunteers (ACDV) cum Operations Support Family Conference, brought together local disaster risk reduction and management officers alongside operations and warning officers to strengthen emergency coordination across the region.