The bridge has been closed, with the Agana Bridge serving as an alternate route. Barricades were put up at the ends of the Ninoy Aquino Bridge Tibag- San Isidro Crossing by the BPAT and the City Government of Tarlac.

The Ninoy Aquino Bridge (also known simply as the Aquino Bridge), located in Tarlac City, is a vital piece of infrastructure crossing the Tarlac River along the Romulo Highway. It links the western portion of Tarlac City to the central Poblacion area.

Built during the administration of former President Corazon Aquino, the bridge was named after her late husband, former Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr.. Historical records place its completion around 2001, making it roughly 25 years old.

Following damages sustained from consecutive severe typhoons, the bridge underwent substantial repair and widening operations to accommodate increased local traffic.