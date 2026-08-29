“Nainis lang ako sa kanya kasi ginawan ng content iyong thesis issue ko,” Quintos recalled.

What bothered the actress was that she and Sassa were not personally close at the time. Seeing something sensitive from her life turned into entertainment made her wonder why someone who barely knew her would publicly joke about it.

Quintos specifically remembered the humorous treatment of the controversy, including a joke suggesting that she would rather go to a spa than work on a thesis.

“Nilaro niya talaga ako. And that was the whole point of the issue,” she said.

But instead of allowing the misunderstanding to follow them, circumstances eventually brought Quintos and Sassa together professionally. That gave the actress an opportunity to address what had happened directly.

When the two later spent time together at Quintos’ place, she decided there was no reason to pretend that everything had always been fine.

“Diniretso ko siya about it,” she shared.

For Quintos, having that conversation was particularly important because they needed to establish a comfortable working relationship. Rather than carrying resentment behind the scenes, she preferred to settle the matter openly.

“Honestly, I had cleared the air para maka-work kami ng maayos together. Walang plastikan,” she said.

The experience ultimately showed a different side of handling disagreements in an industry where online jokes and public controversies can easily create lasting friction.

Quintos may not have appreciated becoming the subject of Sassa’s humor at first, but she chose conversation over lingering resentment when they finally got to know each other.

In the end, an awkward beginning did not have to define their relationship. By confronting the issue personally, Quintos was able to leave the tension behind and move forward without pretending it never happened.