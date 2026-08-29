The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) was recognized as a key national government partner in Mandaue City’s efforts to provide safe, affordable and innovative housing solutions.
During his State of the City Address, Mayor Jonkie Ouano highlighted the development of Bayanihan Village in Barangay Guizo, a modular shelter community established through collaboration between the Mandaue City government and the national government through DHSUD.
The project provides temporary housing and support facilities, including a daycare center and health center, for families in need.
Ouano also acknowledged DHSUD Region 7 Director Mark Anthony Lindugan for the agency’s continued support for housing initiatives in Central Visayas, particularly in promoting modular housing technologies.
The city government is further expanding its housing program, with the design-and-build implementation of three residential buildings underway.
Additional housing projects are also being pursued under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.
The partnership between Mandaue City and DHSUD Region VII underscores the national and local governments’ shared commitment to providing decent, resilient and affordable housing communities for Filipino families.