The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) was recognized as a key national government partner in Mandaue City’s efforts to provide safe, affordable and innovative housing solutions.

During his State of the City Address, Mayor Jonkie Ouano highlighted the development of Bayanihan Village in Barangay Guizo, a modular shelter community established through collaboration between the Mandaue City government and the national government through DHSUD.

The project provides temporary housing and support facilities, including a daycare center and health center, for families in need.