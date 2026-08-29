Former President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Gesmundo, while the first Supreme Court associate justice appointed by Marcos was Raul Villanueva.

The JBC said the deadline for submitting applications and documentary requirements for Chief Justice is 13 October 2026 at 4:30 p.m.

Applicants must submit their sworn Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs), accompanied by an explanation in case of an unusual, appreciable or sudden increase or decrease in net worth.

They must also submit an Affidavit of Waiver of Confidentiality and Secrecy of Bank Deposits, as well as certifications issued by banks or other financial institutions within the application period regarding the amounts of local or foreign deposits and other investments under the applicant’s name or held jointly with the applicant’s spouse, children and other persons or entities.

Applicants are also required to submit two sample decisions or resolutions for justices, judges and quasi-judicial officers. Other applicants must submit two pleadings, treatises, written articles, opinions, or edited or published works.

Medical examination records must also be submitted.

The JBC said those found to have willfully made false statements, misrepresentations or concealments of any material information will be disqualified from being nominated by the Council or may face charges of perjury.

The JBC prepares the list of nominees for vacancies in the judiciary before submitting the final list to the President.