The JBC said deadline for filing online applications is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 1 Oct. 2026.

It advised interested applicants to visit the official JBC website for the complete guidelines, qualifications and documentary requirements before submitting their applications.

The JBC said applications and uploaded documents will undergo screening and verification for completeness and accuracy.

Applicants whose submissions are found complete and accurate will receive an alert through their JBC O.R.A.S. dashboards and email addresses indicating when they must submit one complete set of hard copies of all documentary requirements to the JBC office at the second floor of the Supreme Court-Court of Appeals Building along Maria Orosa Street in Ermita, Manila.

Those who choose to send their documents through registered mail or private courier must ensure that the complete and updated requirements are received by the JBC within the specified submission period.

Applicants must also email a copy of the mailing receipt to oafs.jbc@judiciary.gov.ph on the same day the documents are sent.

It reminded applicants that the date they submit their formal online application through the JBC O.R.A.S. will be considered the official date of filing.