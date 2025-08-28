Race for Ombudsman begins as JBC starts interviews

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has begun its public interviews for the position of Ombudsman following the retirement of former Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

The first round of interviews was held Thursday at the Supreme Court En Banc Session Hall and will run from 28 August to 2 September.

Among the first to be interviewed were former Commission on Audit Chairperson Michael Aguinaldo, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Romeo Benitez, and private practitioner Atty. Jonie Caroche-Vestido. Bautista G. Corpin Jr. and Stephen C. Cruz were also included on the list for the first day.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is one of the 17 applicants vying for the post.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier appointed Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas as the acting Ombudsman.

The JBC has released the following schedule for the upcoming interviews:

On 29 August 2025

• 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon – Geraldine Faith A. Econg, Beda A. Epres

• 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Samuel H. Gaerlan, Kim S. Jacinto-Henares