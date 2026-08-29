An alert border officer foiled an attempted break-in at her boarding house after monitoring her cellphone and seeing a man throw rocks at a CCTV camera installed near her room in Barangay Gusa before the connection went offline.
The border officer, identified only as “Betty,” reported to the Agora Police Station that she was monitoring the CCTV camera in her boarding house, which was connected to her cellphone, when a man was recorded throwing stones at the camera.
After failing to hit the camera, the suspect approached it, faced the camera directly and threw another stone that struck it and cut off the online connection.
The border officer then called her landlord, who immediately responded and saw the suspect running away from the boarding house.
Upon reviewing the CCTV memory card, the officer saw the man throwing rocks at the camera twice in the final footage.
The border officer identified the suspect from a police rogue gallery of suspects in the barangay.
The Agora police referred the case to the Gusa Barangay Lupon against the suspect, who is a resident of the area, for further investigation.