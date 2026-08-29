An alert border officer foiled an attempted break-in at her boarding house after monitoring her cellphone and seeing a man throw rocks at a CCTV camera installed near her room in Barangay Gusa before the connection went offline.

The border officer, identified only as “Betty,” reported to the Agora Police Station that she was monitoring the CCTV camera in her boarding house, which was connected to her cellphone, when a man was recorded throwing stones at the camera.