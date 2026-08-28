A 24-year-old college student was killed and his girlfriend was wounded in a shooting incident in Barangay Uguis, Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte, Thursday night.

The suspect, a 19-year-old resident of the same barangay, was arrested as of Friday morning, 28 August, according to sources. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the arrest.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. as the victims were reportedly in front of a house in the area.