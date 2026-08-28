A 24-year-old college student was killed and his girlfriend was wounded in a shooting incident in Barangay Uguis, Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte, Thursday night.
The suspect, a 19-year-old resident of the same barangay, was arrested as of Friday morning, 28 August, according to sources. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the arrest.
The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. as the victims were reportedly in front of a house in the area.
Police investigators said the suspect allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on the couple, firing four shots before fleeing the scene.
The male victim, identified as Jhey Em Abellano, sustained several gunshot wounds. His girlfriend, a college student from Burgos, Ilocos Norte, was also hit, sustaining wounds to her leg and abdomen.
Both victims were immediately brought to a hospital, but Abellano was declared dead on arrival. His girlfriend remained under medical treatment as of Friday.
Sources said Abellano had earlier traveled to Badoc to fetch his girlfriend. The two were reportedly attacked after arriving in front of the house in Barangay Uguis.
Investigators are still working to establish the circumstances and motive behind the shooting. Further details are expected once authorities issue an official account of the incident.