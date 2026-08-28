BAGUIO CITY — The Alliance of Concerned Teachers Cordillera Administrative Region (ACT-CAR) Union, in a statement, condemned all forms of school-based bullying and violence.
The statement from the teachers’ organization came in response to two viral videos showing students allegedly bullying fellow minors in Baguio, which raised public concern over student safety. The said incidents are currently being investigated by authorities.
ACT-CAR Union called for immediate and comprehensive action to address bullying in educational institutions.
The organization stated that resolving individual incidents is not enough, urging authorities to look into the broader institutional factors that leave schools unprepared to handle student behavior issues.
The group highlighted severe resource deficits within the public education system as key drivers of school violence. Specifically, the union pointed to the critical shortage of guidance counselors.