The delegation presented four outcome documents covering labor market and social resilience, fair and ethical recruitment, occupational safety and health in the informal sector, and labor inspection in the fishing sector.

The initiatives seek to strengthen worker protection amid changing labor market conditions, promote fair recruitment practices, and improve safety and labor standards in sectors where workers face greater risks.

With the labor ministers’ support, the documents will be submitted for adoption at the 49th ASEAN Summit in November.

The Philippines also reported preparations for the 2026 ASEAN Green Jobs Forum in Manila, which will focus on employment opportunities that support workers while promoting environmental sustainability.

The delegation also discussed the country’s preparations for its presidency of the 115th International Labour Conference next year.