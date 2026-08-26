Ahead of the ALMM, Tolentino met Thai Labour Minister Julapan Amornvivat to seek Thailand’s support for the Philippine proposals.

Tolentino said the initiatives form part of the Philippines’ efforts to advance practical and worker-centered policies within ASEAN.

The DOLE chief said the Philippines is seeking to make ASEAN labor cooperation more responsive to changing workplaces and emerging employment challenges while strengthening protections and opportunities for workers across the region.

During their bilateral talks, Tolentino and Amornvivat also discussed the ratification of International Labour Organization Convention No. 193 on decent work in the platform economy.

The issue has emerged as a priority as more workers earn their livelihoods through ride-hailing, delivery services, freelancing and other digital platforms.

The two labor ministers also explored potential cooperation in aquaculture development and workers’ rehabilitation.