He noted that the firearms involved were owned by uniformed personnel, who have a responsibility to ensure that their weapons are properly secured.

Investigations showed that the firearms were unsecured and accessible to children, Remulla said.

“It is stated in the protocol that they are responsible at all times for their guns and they are supposed to put it in safekeeping under lock and key if not in their possession,” he said.

Remulla urged lawmakers to consider changes to existing rules that would allow the Philippine National Police (PNP) to inspect the homes of licensed firearm owners to determine whether their weapons are properly secured.

While acknowledging that the proposal could face opposition, Remulla stressed that firearm ownership in the Philippines is a privilege granted by law rather than a constitutional right.

“We must remember, the privilege to own a gun is not enshrined in our Constitution. It’s not like the United States of America where it is part of the Second Amendment. It is a privilege granted by law to those who wish to avail of a firearm,” he said.

“So, the PNP must have access, must give notice, and inspect where they put their firearms and how they safekeep them,” he added.

Tougher penalties sought

Remulla also called for tougher penalties against firearm owners whose negligence allows their weapons to be used in crimes.

Asked by Akbayan Partylist Rep. Dadah Ismula about the charges filed against the owners of firearms used in the recent school shootings, Remulla said they had been charged only with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

He argued that existing penalties may not adequately reflect the responsibility of gun owners to prevent unauthorized access to their firearms.

“There should be a greater penalty for the owners of the guns that are used for illegal purposes,” Remulla said.

Manila 2nd District Rep. Rolan Valeriano sought clarification on the particular law Remulla wanted amended.

Remulla said the proposed inspection authority could be addressed through implementing rules, stressing that firearm ownership should come with corresponding responsibilities.

“I think it is only incumbent upon us that the privilege we give to the gun owners are also concordant with the responsibility of safekeeping. In both cases of school shootings, the safekeeping of the guns were not in standard procedure,” he said.

Valeriano, chairperson of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety, expressed willingness to discuss the proposal after the House concludes its budget deliberations.