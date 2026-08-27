An honorary degree, or honoris causa, is awarded in recognition of an individual’s contributions or achievements and does not require the recipient to complete the academic requirements of a conventional degree program.

Such distinctions may be conferred on heads of state, public officials, experts, innovators, philanthropists and other individuals recognized for their contributions to society or their respective fields.

Free higher education expansion

In his acceptance speech, Marcos announced the continued expansion of the government’s Free Higher Education program, which he said now benefits 2.62 million students.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the full implementation of Republic Act 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (UAQTEA).

“But access to education must mean more than entering a university. It must mean providing the students, regardless of circumstance, with the support needed to complete their education and realize the promise that a college degree can bring,” Marcos said.

The UAQTEA provides free tuition and other school fees in state universities and colleges, local universities and colleges, and state-run technical-vocational institutions, while also providing financial assistance to qualified students.

Marcos said the government continues to provide scholarship and financial assistance programs, including the Tertiary Education Subsidy and Tulong Dunong Program.

He also cited the Bagong Pilipinas Merit Scholarship Program for outstanding senior high school graduates pursuing priority degree programs.

The President said the government is strengthening technical-vocational education and training as another pathway to employment and livelihood.

Through the Commission on Higher Education and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, he said, the government aims to give young Filipinos opportunities to pursue education suited to their skills and aspirations, whether through college or technical-vocational training.

“Every Filipino who completes higher education or technical-vocational training represents far more than a diploma or certificate earned,” Marcos said.

He said completing higher education gives Filipinos a better chance to succeed, helps improve their families’ prospects and equips workers with skills for greater opportunities.

“So, to our graduates: May your learning be guided by wisdom, your success measured by the lives you uplift, and your achievements dedicated to the progress of our nation,” Marcos told the graduates.

“Wherever life takes you, remain true to the ideals of this university and use what you have learned to help build a stronger, more prosperous, and more compassionate Philippines,” he added.

PLM’s official student publication, Ang Pamantasan, reported that 1,123 members of the Class of 2026 received Latin honors, citing the Office of the Chairman of the Board of Regents.

The Latin honor recipients accounted for 45.4 percent of the university’s 2,473 graduates this year.