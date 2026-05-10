IF opens 20 scholarship slots to PLM studes

ICTSI Foundation is offering 20 college scholarships to qualified Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) students.
Eligible applicants are incoming second year students from any course who belong to indigent families. Preference will be given to Manila residents, particularly those from District 1. Applicants must also have a general average of at least 85 percent with no failing grades.
The following are the requirements for application:
•ICTSI Foundation Inc. College Scholarship Program Scholar’s Information Sheet (https://tinyurl.com/ICTSIScholarshipForm)
•Completed PLM Scholarship Application Form (https://tinyurl.com/PLMScholarshipForm)
•Photocopy of Final Grades Report (1st Year)
•Certificate of Good Moral Character from the PLM Scholarship Committee
•Certificate of Indigency
•Barangay Certificate of Residency
•Photocopy of PLM University ID
The deadline of submission of application requirements to the RGO (rgo.scholarship@plm.edu.ph) is on or before 28 May 2026.