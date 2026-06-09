‘Yorme’ provides P62.5-M subsidy to PLM

The release marks a continuation of the city government’s efforts to stabilize regular funding for the university. PLM officials had previously flagged financial strain due to delayed and incomplete subsidies under the city’s previous administration.

Before Domagoso’s first term as mayor, PLM’s annual subsidy stood at P250 million. Domagoso initially raised the budget to P360 million, though it was subsequently reduced to P210 million by the succeeding administration before Domagoso returned to office.

The funding boost follows the February groundbreaking of the new PLM College of Allied Health Sciences Building, located inside the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center complex. The expansion project is backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Domagoso said the new facility will allow the university to scale up its hospital-based training for doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals. The expansion is expected to eventually increase the program’s annual student capacity from 300 to 5,000.

PLM has historically maintained strong licensure examination results. Its College of Medicine regularly ranks among the top-performing medical schools in the country, while its nursing and physical therapy programs frequently record perfect or near-perfect passing rates on national board exams.