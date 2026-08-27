“In going ‘back to basics,’ we mean accountability for every peso we appropriate, with a clear focus on the basic needs of the people such as health, education, and infrastructure that will generate quality jobs and put food on the table.”

Ejercito said the budget should prioritize essential services and productive investments, with every peso assessed based on necessity, feasibility and expected impact.

The proposed budget is 6 percent higher than this year’s spending plan. The call for more disciplined spending comes as economic growth slowed to 2.3 percent in the second quarter, the weakest pace since 2021, accompanied by a sharp contraction in construction and weaker investment.

With fiscal space limited, Ejercito said the government must distinguish between spending that is merely large and spending that produces results.

“Every peso that we appropriate represents a choice,” he said. “The challenge is not only how much we spend, but where each peso will have the greatest impact on the needs of our people.”

Accountability first

Ejercito said accountability would be the first pillar of his “back to basics” approach amid public concern over corruption and the misuse of government funds following the flood control scandal.

“Naririnig namin ang inyong mga hinaing at panawagan para sa transparency at gobyernong mapagkakatiwalaan. Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Finance, hindi natin papayagan na ang pondo ng bayan ay muling masayang, mawaldas, o mapunta sa maling kamay.”

“Ang bawat piso, bawat sentimo ay dapat mapunta lamang sa mga programa at proyektong nakalatag sa budget proposal at lantad na pinag-usapan sa plenaryo.”

Ejercito said budget amendments should be made during open deliberations and debates rather than through last-minute insertions during the bicameral conference committee.

He also backed the continued livestreaming of bicameral proceedings and greater public access to budget information.

Ejercito said the Finance Committee would scrutinize proposed agency programs by determining whether expenditures are necessary, costs are reasonable and projects are ready for implementation, as well as identifying who should be held accountable for delays or failures.

He stressed, however, that tighter scrutiny should not delay legitimate government projects and investments.

“Ang dapat nating pigilan ay korapsyon at anomalya, hindi ang pag-unlad.”

Spending on what matters

Healthcare will be among Ejercito’s priorities, with the senator calling for funding that translates into actual services rather than facilities alone.

“Hindi maaaring gusali lamang ang nakikita ng taumbayan. Dapat may doktor, nars, gamot, kagamitan, at serbisyong tunay nilang mapapakinabangan,” he said.

Ejercito also sought the support of government economic managers for Senate Bill 2, or the proposed Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development Act, which seeks to establish a comprehensive, long-term infrastructure master plan.

“Hindi puwedeng kanya-kanyang proyekto ang bawat ahensya at bawat lugar. Roads, bridges, flood control, irrigation, railways, ports, and other infrastructure must form part of one coherent plan based on the actual needs and long-term development of the country,” he said.

“Dapat malinaw kung paano nagkakaugnay ang mga proyekto, kung paano ito lilikha ng trabaho at negosyo, at kung paano nito palalakasin ang ekonomiya hindi lamang ngayon, kundi sa mga susunod na taon,” he added.

Ejercito also identified education, national defense, agriculture, food security and productive infrastructure as spending priorities.

On infrastructure, he said projects should complement one another and be based on technical feasibility rather than political considerations, criticizing poorly planned flood control projects and infrastructure that does not respond to actual needs.

“We do not want farm-to-market roads where there are no farms. Arbitrary and self-serving flood control programs have no place in our budget.”

Ejercito said infrastructure spending should strengthen agriculture and rural economies by, among other things, reducing flood risks to farms and ensuring adequate water supply during planting seasons.

“Imprastraktura na may silbi at imprastraktura na nagsisilbi.”

Growth that reaches households

Ejercito said the 2027 budget should ultimately be measured by its impact on Filipinos rather than the size of the spending program.

He said the Senate aims to produce a budget that responds to basic needs, strengthens accountability over public funds and supports economic growth that households can feel.

“Ang 2027 Budget proceedings ay pagkakataon upang maibalik ang tiwala ng mamamayan sa pamahalaan—pagkakataon, na tulad ng salapi ng bayan, ay hindi dapat masayang.”