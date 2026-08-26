“The Philippines needs not only sustained infrastructure investment but also a truly integrated national infrastructure masterplan, one that transcends political administrations, connects our roads, railways, airports, seaports, energy, water, and digital networks, and ensures that every project forms part of a long-term vision for national development,” Ejercito said in a privilege speech on 26 August.

The senator said the country could no longer afford to repeatedly change its infrastructure priorities whenever a new administration takes office.

“Presidents may come and go, legacies may differ, and priorities may change, but the infrastructure that builds our nation must outlast any one administration,” he said.

Jobs, investments and regional development

Ejercito said the government must move away from fragmented and short-term infrastructure planning and instead treat projects as parts of interconnected systems.

“The MIND Act allows us to hit two birds with one stone. It will help create jobs, attract investments, and spread out development all over the country. Hindi lamang Metro Manila, Cebu, at Davao ang dapat maging sentro ng pag-unlad. Dapat maikalat natin ang development sa iba't ibang dako ng bansa,” he said.

“Hindi puwedeng patsi-patsi ang ating imprastraktura; putsu-putsu ang kalidad; bara-bara ang pagkakagawa; at basta-basta ang pagpapatupad,” he added.

Ejercito cited ports as an example, saying they should be supported by roads, railways, warehouses, cold storage facilities, electricity and internet connectivity.

Flood control projects, meanwhile, should be guided by comprehensive river basin planning, while housing developments should be connected to employment centers, schools, hospitals and public transportation.

“May mas mataas tayong pananagutan: ang bumalangkas ng pangmatagalang plano para sa pambansang kaunlaran. Isang planong hindi lamang nagbibigay ng pansamantalang ginhawa, kundi lumilikha ng maayos, dekalidad, at disenteng trabaho para sa mga Pilipino,” he said.

Accountability in infrastructure

Ejercito said the MIND Act would not replace existing anti-corruption mechanisms but could strengthen accountability by addressing gaps in infrastructure planning.

Under the proposed framework, major infrastructure projects would carry clear identifiers and information on their locations, purposes, timelines and costs, as well as their connection to the national masterplan.

Ejercito said this would make it easier to determine whether projects are necessary, properly planned and aligned with national priorities.

“Kung mayroon tayong malinaw na blueprint na pinagtulungan ng ating mga eksperto, may iisang direksyong susundan ang pamahalaan. Magpalit man ang Pangulo, kalihim, engineer, foreman, karpintero, o manggagawa, malinaw pa rin ang kabuuang disenyo ng ating itinatayong bansa,” he said.

Ejercito said the proposed 30- to 50-year roadmap could also provide a long-term foundation for job creation and economic development, with projects implemented in phases under a single national vision.

“Trabaho po ito, hindi ayuda,” Ejercito said. “Habang mahalaga ang ayuda at tungkulin ng pamahalaan na magbigay ng agarang suporta sa ating mga kababayan nating nangangailangan, hindi maaaring sa ayuda na lamang ang maging sagot sa kahirapan.”