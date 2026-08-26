The initiatives are expected to improve the two countries’ ability to respond to crises and emergencies, particularly in maritime security and nontraditional security challenges such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Teodoro and Giang agreed to announce key initiatives during the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting and ADMM-Plus in October.

The Philippines also expressed support for Vietnam’s request for English-language training opportunities as part of efforts to strengthen capacity building and people-to-people exchanges between their defense establishments.

The moves follow the elevation of Philippine-Vietnam relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vietnamese leader To Lam, as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation.

Teodoro said discussions during the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue underscored the need for the two countries and other ASEAN members to move faster in strengthening cooperation and collective resilience against emerging security challenges.

The two sides said stronger and more capable individual ASEAN member states would contribute to a stronger and safer regional bloc.

As enhanced strategic partners, the Philippines and Vietnam regard each other as partners of choice during periods of regional volatility.