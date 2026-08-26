“We have one nation, and that was reiterated by our President in his SONA. Hindi po tayo dapat nagkakaroon ng pagkakahiwa-hiwalay ng opinyon at suggestion patungkol sa ating karapatan sa West Philippine Sea o anumang parte ng ating bansa. Dapat nating ipaglaban ang lahat ng interes ng bansa pati na ng taumbayan, ng mga Filipino,” Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said during a Palace briefing.

“Hindi po dapat na magpagamit sa ibang bansa para lang manatili sa puwesto. Mahirap po na ang maging lider natin ay hawak ng ibang bansa dahil ibang naratibo at ibang interes ang palalawigin ng mga politiko na hawak ng ibang bansa,” she added.

Castro also cited a February 2025 DAILY TRIBUNE report on an investigation by Niceforo Balbedina III, then a master’s student in journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and multimedia editor at PressOne.PH, into a suspected Chinese-linked social media network.

During a House hearing on 4 February 2025, Balbedina presented findings on 107 suspicious accounts that allegedly posted content supporting Vice President Sara Duterte while attacking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Balbedina and UST Department of Journalism Chair and PressOne.PH founding editor Felipe Salvosa II discussed the findings in the context of foreign influence operations and foreign information manipulation and interference.

Castro, however, said the Palace could not identify any politicians allegedly receiving support from China.

“Sa ngayon po ay hindi ko nakausap si Secretary Gibo, kung mayroong partikular na politiko na siya ay namo-monitor. Pero since sinabi niya iyan, most probably mayroon na po siyang kaunting report. Pero hayaan po natin si Secretary Gibo na magbigay ng anumang detalye patungkol diyan, unless bibigyan niya po tayo ng karapatang magsiwalat ng mga detalye patungkol diyan,” Castro said.

‘China cannot build sovereignty out of illegality’

Meanwhile, civic leader Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia said developments at Mischief Reef demonstrated how conditions on the ground could change faster than diplomatic efforts could respond.

Citing an analysis by Aninag Intel, Goitia said China’s activities at Mischief Reef posed a direct challenge to Philippine maritime rights.

In 1995, China constructed structures on Mischief Reef that it described as shelters for fishermen. The reef has since been transformed into a major Chinese outpost with an airfield, radar systems and other infrastructure.

Goitia cited the 2016 South China Sea arbitral ruling, which found Mischief Reef to be a low-tide elevation within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

“China cannot turn water cannons into international law,” Goitia said.

“Building on a reef does not create sovereignty over it. Neither do artificial islands, military installations or coast guard deployments,” he added.

Goitia accused China of using its coast guard and maritime militia to pressure Philippine vessels and fishermen through what he described as “gray-zone coercion.”

“The Philippines cannot allow that to become normal. Filipino fishermen do not become intruders in Philippine waters because Chinese vessels are larger or better armed. Our rights do not disappear because Beijing refuses to recognize them,” he said.