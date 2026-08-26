“Last 2024 na-diagnose ko sa breast cancer Stage 2. So during that time, mura jud og nahugno ang kalibutan kay basta cancer, kinahanglan jud og kwarta,” she recalled.

(Noong 2024, na-diagnose ako ng Stage 2 breast cancer. Noong panahong iyon, parang gumuho ang mundo ko dahil kapag cancer, kailangan talaga ng pera.)

As she began treatment, Balante sought assistance from the Malasakit Center at SPMC.

“So niduol ko sa SPMC Davao. So didto ko nag-treat, pag-operasyon, chemo then radiation. Niduol ko sa Malasakit,” she said.

(Lumapit ako sa SPMC Davao. Doon ako nagpagamot, nagpaopera, nag-chemotherapy at radiation. Lumapit din ako sa Malasakit Center.)

Balante said the assistance allowed her to focus on her treatment without carrying the financial burden she initially feared.

“So kaluoy sa Ginoo, sa akoang journey sa treatment sa cancer wala ko nagkaproblema kay nasuportahan tanan sa SPMC through sa Malasakit,” she said.

(Sa awa ng Diyos, sa buong journey ko sa cancer treatment ay hindi ako nagkaproblema dahil nasuportahan ang lahat sa SPMC sa pamamagitan ng Malasakit Center.)

She also described the process of seeking assistance as relatively straightforward, particularly for patients already dealing with the physical and emotional toll of illness.

“Sa Malasakit Center dako kaayo og tabang. Wala may daghan nga kanang kuti. Kung naa lang kay diagnosis, naa lang kay reseta, naa kay quotation, dali lang jud kaayo,” Balante said.

(Napakalaking tulong ng Malasakit Center. Hindi naman masyadong komplikado ang proseso. Basta mayroon kang diagnosis, reseta at quotation, madali lang talaga.)

“Dili na ma-stress ang pasyente. Labi na ikaw pa pasyente, ikaw pa mopila. So dili jud siya lisod basta naa lang tanan ang requirements. Then ang mga requirements dili pod lisod kuhaon,” she added.

(Hindi na masyadong nai-stress ang pasyente. Mahirap kasi kung ikaw na nga ang may sakit, ikaw pa ang pipila. Hindi talaga mahirap basta kumpleto ang requirements, at hindi rin mahirap kunin ang mga iyon.)

Balante said her experience gave her a clearer understanding of the financial burden faced by cancer patients, who often require repeated hospital visits, medicines and procedures over extended periods.

She said government assistance could help prevent patients and their families from being forced to sell or pawn their possessions to pay for treatment.

“Sa akong mga kauban nga mga cancer patient sa Davao, dako jud kaayo mi og kanang pasalamat, kay kung wala ang Malasakit Center, maprenda siguro o mabaligya bisan gamayng butang sa usa ka cancer nga pasyente, kay grabe ang gasto,” Balante said.

(Kami ng mga kapwa cancer patient ko sa Davao ay lubos na nagpapasalamat dahil kung wala ang Malasakit Center, baka mapilitan kaming magsangla o magbenta kahit ng maliliit na ari-arian dahil napakalaki talaga ng gastos sa cancer.)

Malasakit Centers serve as one-stop shops where qualified patients can access medical assistance programs from various government agencies to help reduce hospital expenses.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the program.

Balante thanked Go and appealed for the continued availability of health assistance, particularly for poor Filipinos and cancer patients.

“Ilabi na jud nga kanang sa mga pobre nga dili maglisod, kung naa silay problema sa panglawas, muadto sa hospital, naay Malasakit Center. Makatabang jud kaayo,” she said.

(Lalo na para sa mga mahihirap, hindi na sila gaanong mahihirapan. Kapag may problema sila sa kalusugan at pumunta sa ospital, may Malasakit Center silang malalapitan. Napakalaking tulong talaga.)

For his part, Go reiterated his commitment to public service.

“Mag serbisyo gyud ko. Sipag, serbisyo at pagmamalasakit po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo,” he said.

(Magseserbisyo talaga ako. Sipag, serbisyo at pagmamalasakit po ang maaari kong ialay sa inyo.)