“Napakahalaga ng alyas sa panahon ng gera,” Padilla said, arguing that people involved in confidential activities may need to conceal their identities.

Divinagracia countered that the circumstances were different, noting that the historical figures Padilla cited operated during wartime and under foreign occupation.

“Wala po ba tayong gera sa NPA?” Padilla replied, further arguing that aliases remained necessary where people faced security threats.

Divinagracia sought to end the exchange, saying the prosecution was not questioning whether aliases were allowed or necessary.

“With all due respect, Your Honor, the prosecution respectfully submits that whether the use of alias is allowed or not, and whether it is necessary or not, to us, that is a non-issue because that was never raised,” she said.

Padilla rejected that characterization. “Hindi po pwedeng maging non-issue sapagkat ito po ang ipinalalabas ng prosecution,” he said.

The aliases, however, had surfaced earlier in the trial through the testimony of Gina Acosta, the OVP’s former special disbursing officer, who identified unusual names appearing on acknowledgment receipts after the prosecution questioned the identities behind those names and the transactions they purportedly represented.

Padilla then brought up “Marcial Bonifacio,” the alias used by former Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. Divinagracia said she was not familiar with the name.

“Si Benigno Aquino Jr., si Ninoy, siya mismo, may alias,” Padilla replied.

Senator-judge Bam Aquino, Ninoy’s nephew, later shot down Padilla’s logic: “May alias siya, pero walang confidential funds,” he said.