Divinagracia declined to detail the historical context of the Spanish-colonial era, but cited the country's legal framework instead.

"Under the anti-alias law, Sir. Ina-allow naman po yung paggamit ng alias, provided, kailangan po nakabanggit din, nakadisclose kung ano yung real name. So it's not completely prohibited (Under the anti-alias law, sir, the use of an alias is allowed, provided that the real name is also mentioned and disclosed. So it's not completely prohibited)," Divinagracia explained.

Bypassing the legal clarification, Padilla asked if she was familiar with the historical aliases. Divinagracia noted she was aware of some, adding, "But the circumstances then were different because we were under war and occupation."

"Wala po ba tayong giyera sa NPA? (Don't we have a war with the NPA?) Padilla asked, referring to the New People's Army (NPA).

"Ang NPA po merong mga alyas. Meron pong Ka-Cobra, Ka-Agila, Ka-Lawin... (The NPA have aliases. They have Comrade Cobra, Comrade Eagle, Comrade Hawk...)" he added, listing several more pseudonyms.

Divinagracia countered, "Strictly speaking Sir, iba po yung internal armed conflict, iba po yung war. (Strictly speaking sir, an internal armed conflict is different from war.)"

Padilla rejected the distinction, doubling down on his stance regarding confidential funds. "Ay bakit po naiba? Pareho po itong clear and present danger sa atin (Why is it different? Both pose a clear and present danger to us)," he argued.

"Ang confidential po, ang pagkilos confidential ay napakahalaga. At hindi po ginagamit ang pangalan, at hindi po pumipirma (Confidential operations are extremely important. Names are not used, and no one signs)," Padilla added.

Concluding his interjection, Padilla pointed out that even 20th-century figure Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. used the alias "Marcial Bonifacio."

Senator Bam Aquino acknowledged that his late uncle used the alias to safely return to the Philippines from exile in Boston, but drew a clear line: "He doesn't have confidential funds."

The younger Aquino further clarified that among the trial witnesses, only Special Disbursing Officer Gina Acosta claimed the signatures on the confidential fund documents might be aliases, a statement unconfirmed by other witnesses.