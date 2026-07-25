Among those who appeared in the video were Samantha Bernardo, who jokingly answered "proposal," and actress Angelica Panganiban, who said she hoped Valdez would soon wear something on her finger every day.

Umali also appeared in the reel, saying the couple had already discussed plans for the future.

"We just had meetings about it this year, 'di ba? So, we're planning something big, something to organize and be intentional about what she wants to do in the future," he said before giving Valdez a kiss on the cheek.