According to BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang, the agency has planted 1,500 native trees this year, bringing BCDA closer to its target of 2,000 tree saplings by the end of the rainy planting season. The initiative builds on BCDA’s continuing environmental stewardship efforts, following the planting of 2,300 native trees in 2025.

Aside from Bingcang, Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta, Fort Bonifacio Development Corporation (FBDC) Chief Operating Officer Enrique B. Manuel Jr., BCDA officers and employees, private sector partners, and members of the Ayta community took part in the event as a shared effort to restore green spaces and support the communities that help care for them.

The tree saplings planted include native species such as amugis, dao, banaba, bani, narra, molave, and siar, which were carefully selected for their ability to enhance biodiversity, stabilize soil, prevent erosion, sequester carbon, and strengthen green spaces near waterways as New Clark City continues to grow.

“Building New Clark City has never been just about infrastructure. It is about creating opportunities while protecting the environment and supporting the communities that have long called this place home. Every tree we plant today is an investment in a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future for generations of Filipinos,” BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said.

Beyond expanding green spaces, BCDA also continued its partnership with local farming communities by turning over 20 sacks of fertilizer to Ayta farmers from Sitio Sapang Kawayan.

The agricultural inputs are expected to help improve farm productivity, reduce production costs, and support the livelihoods of farming families as they prepare for the next planting season.

Members of the Ayta community also joined BCDA employees, Pag-IBIG Fund, and FBDC representatives in planting native tree species, reflecting a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

“Strong communities are built when development creates opportunities for everyone. Supporting our partner farmers is one way we can help strengthen local livelihoods while ensuring that progress is shared with the communities around New Clark City. We value the role of our partner communities in caring for our environment and helping build a more sustainable future together,” Bingcang added.

The initiative forms part of BCDA’s broader commitment to integrating environmental protection with inclusive development. Through partnerships with government agencies, the private sector, and local communities, BCDA continues to advance programs that protect natural ecosystems while creating long-term opportunities for the people living in and around New Clark City.

These efforts contribute to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), including Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11), Climate Action (SDG 13), Life on Land (SDG 15), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

As New Clark City continues to develop into a smart, green, and resilient metropolis, BCDA remains committed to ensuring that environmental stewardship, meaningful community partnerships, and sustainable livelihoods remain at the heart of its development agenda.