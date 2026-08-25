“Hospitals under the DOH have been advised to add more hospital beds for leptospirosis patients,” he said.

The DOH is also coordinating with private hospitals to tap their 10 percent to 15 percent zero-balance-billing bed allocation should cases continue to climb.

DOH data released 22 August showed 4,285 leptospirosis cases nationwide, 37 percent lower than the 6,839 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Cases, however, increased following recent floods. From 26 July to 8 August, 495 cases were recorded, up 29 percent from 383 cases from 12 to 25 July.

The National Capital Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon recorded the highest numbers of cases.

The Philippine General Hospital earlier temporarily limited admissions of walk-in patients after reaching full bed capacity amid a surge in leptospirosis cases. It is coordinating with the National Kidney and Transplant Institute.

San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, meanwhile, has been operating at 300 percent to 500 percent of its emergency room capacity.

Mercado said the country has 3.1 million doxycycline capsules available for patients who may need treatment.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection commonly associated with exposure to water or soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats. The bacteria can enter through wounds or the eyes, nose and mouth.

The DOH urged people exposed to floodwaters or experiencing possible symptoms to consult a doctor instead of self-medicating.