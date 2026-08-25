The Philippines’ rapid shift to digital payments is creating a new challenge for businesses: keeping their finance operations as digital and efficient as the transactions customers make.

Digital payments accounted for 64.69 percent of retail transaction volume in 2025, up from 57.45 percent in 2024, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data. But business payments remained far less digitized, reaching only 18.75 percent of transactions last year, down from 19.8 percent in 2024.