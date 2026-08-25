Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said reducing waste should become part of everyday food consumption, given rice’s importance to Filipino households and national food security.

“Every grain of rice carries the work of a Filipino farmer. When we waste less, choose wisely, and support locally produced rice, we strengthen not only our farmers’ livelihoods but also our country’s food security,” Tiu Laurel said.

Led by the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), the year-round Be RICEponsible campaign promotes three habits: avoiding rice waste, buying locally produced rice and choosing healthier varieties.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development Christopher Morales said cutting consumption waste should complement efforts to raise production and reduce postharvest losses.

“Disciplined consumption is just as important. Every grain saved from waste effectively adds to the food available to our people without requiring additional land, water, inputs, or production costs,” Morales said.

The campaign also encourages consumers to consider brown, pigmented, low-glycemic index and high-zinc rice, as well as mixes incorporating corn, saba, camote and adlai.

PhilRice and its partners will bring the advocacy to schools, communities, markets and workplaces through information drives, food tasting and other activities. The campaign also seeks to revive the Half-Cup Rice Ordinance in participating areas.

“Riceponsibility starts with something as simple as taking only what we can finish,” Tiu Laurel said.