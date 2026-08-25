The licensure examination was held on 15 and 16 August in the National Capital Region and several testing centers nationwide, including Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Pampanga and Zamboanga.

The PRC said the results were released five working days after the last day of the examination.

The result of one examinee was withheld pending determination of liabilities under the rules governing licensure examinations.

Successful examinees may begin online registration for their Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration on 15 September 2026.

Those who failed the examination but obtained a general rating of at least 70 percent may apply for registration as medical laboratory technicians, subject to PRC requirements.

The date and venue of the oath-taking ceremony for successful examinees will be announced later.