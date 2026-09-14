The 36 precincts had to wait for the arrival of reprinted ballots from the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City.

The reprinting was carried out following the discovery on Sunday night, 13 September, of pre-shaded ballots intended for distribution to the polling precincts.

Garcia said there is a total of 16,563 registered voters across the 36 polling precincts, which are among the 68 total precincts in Maluso.

“Hindi siya special elections, hindi siya postponed elections, kundi continuation of the election. Maliwanag nasa resolution namin sa bagay na ‘yan,” he said about the polls taking place on Tuesday.

(It is not a special election or a postponed election, but a continuation of the election. That is clear in the resolution issued by the commission.)

The Comelec chief noted that voting could have taken place on Monday had the flight carrying the ballots not been delayed.

Garcia said the ballots were expected to arrive in Zamboanga Monday night and would be shipped to Basilan by the Philippine Navy.

Once in Basilan, the ballots will be distributed directly to the polling precincts.