A teenager was found dead near a creek behind her residence at Sitio Bislong, Barangay Marayag in the town of Lupon, Davao Oriental on 20 August 2026.
19-year-old Mercilyn Saumat, was found lifeless at a creek behind her house, with a severe injury to the head. Authorities are looking into the possibility that the teenager was struck in the head with a rock or another hard object.
Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of death of the teenager.
Initial investigation revealed that the incident may have happened on 19 August, during the Araw sa Sitio Tiombocan celebration where most of the neighborhood were at the neighboring sitio for the event.
Authorities are eyeing the said angle as they continue to investigate the death of the teenager. They have yet to publicly establish a motive or identify any person responsible for the young woman's death.