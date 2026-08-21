Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of death of the teenager.

Initial investigation revealed that the incident may have happened on 19 August, during the Araw sa Sitio Tiombocan celebration where most of the neighborhood were at the neighboring sitio for the event.

Authorities are eyeing the said angle as they continue to investigate the death of the teenager. They have yet to publicly establish a motive or identify any person responsible for the young woman's death.