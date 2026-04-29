Victims of riding in tandem shooting in QC confirmed dead – QCPD

However, Norberto and Ceferino eventually succumbed to the wounds that they sustained in the violent encounter.

“The QCPD extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assures the public of its unwavering commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice and uphold peace and order in the community,” authorities said in a statement.

Authorities maintained that it was going to conduct a thorough investigation into the violent crime to determine not just the identities of the suspects, but to understand the motives behind the malicious acts.

Aside from the CCTV footage of the crime taking place, Quezon Police also released a video on one of the suspected individuals that took part in the shooting.

It also ensured that it intensified its ongoing manhunt for the swift arrest of the gunman and the driver of the motorcycle.