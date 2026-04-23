QCPD seizes P1.36-M shabu, arrests two in buy-bust

The Quezon City Police District arrested two drug suspects and seized about P1.36 million worth of suspected shabu in a joint buy-bust operation on 22 April.
The operation was conducted by the District Drug Enforcement Unit and Kamuning Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, following a tip from a concerned citizen.
Authorities said the operation took place around 8:45 p.m. at the corner of Tomas Morato Avenue and SCT Limbaga Street in Barangay Sacred Heart.
A poseur buyer purchased P451,000 worth of suspected shabu from one of the suspects, identified as alias “Ronnie,” 22, a resident of Manila. Police arrested him and his alleged accomplice, alias “John,” 24, also from Manila, after the pre-arranged signal.
Police records showed that “Ronnie” has a previous case for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 or the Anti-Gambling Law.
Seized during the operation were about 257.46 grams of suspected shabu, along with cellular phones, a brown envelope, an NMAX motorcycle, and marked money.
The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165.