QCPD seizes P1.36-M shabu, arrests two in buy-bust

Authorities said the operation took place around 8:45 p.m. at the corner of Tomas Morato Avenue and SCT Limbaga Street in Barangay Sacred Heart.

A poseur buyer purchased P451,000 worth of suspected shabu from one of the suspects, identified as alias “Ronnie,” 22, a resident of Manila. Police arrested him and his alleged accomplice, alias “John,” 24, also from Manila, after the pre-arranged signal.

Police records showed that “Ronnie” has a previous case for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 or the Anti-Gambling Law.

Seized during the operation were about 257.46 grams of suspected shabu, along with cellular phones, a brown envelope, an NMAX motorcycle, and marked money.

The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165.