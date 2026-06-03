Two suspects arrested in Del Monte, Quezon City, over P2.2M worth of illegal drugs confiscated

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the successful arrest of two drug personalities along with confiscation of shabu worth more than P2.2 million worth during a buy-bust operation in Del Monte, Quezon City.
In the early hours of Wednesday, 3 June, at around 2:30 AM, the Masambong Police Station arrested suspects identified as alias “Jordan,” a 31-year-old resident of Barangay Damayan, and alias “Jonas,” also 31 years old, a resident of Barangay Del Monte.
Confiscated items include 333.61 grams of shabu valued at P2,268,548.00, Realme smartphone, black Yamaha NMAX motorcycle, black motorcycle keyless device, an eco-bag, a Chinese tea package allegedly used to conceal and transport illegal drugs, and the buy-bust money.
The city police Investigation Solution Automatic Verification (ISAV) system revealed that alias "Jordan" was previously arrested for violating Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) in March 2015.
“The suspects are currently under police custody and will be charged with violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of R.A. 9165”, the QCPD said in a statement.