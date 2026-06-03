Two suspects arrested in Del Monte, Quezon City, over P2.2M worth of illegal drugs confiscated

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the successful arrest of two drug personalities along with confiscation of shabu worth more than P2.2 million worth during a buy-bust operation in Del Monte, Quezon City.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 3 June, at around 2:30 AM, the Masambong Police Station arrested suspects identified as alias “Jordan,” a 31-year-old resident of Barangay Damayan, and alias “Jonas,” also 31 years old, a resident of Barangay Del Monte.