8 suspects arrested, illegal firearms recovered in QC

QCPD said that during the operation, authorities conducted a frisk and recovered three (3) unlicensed firearms from three of the suspects.

Recovered from the suspects were one (1) two-tone Para Ordnance caliber .45 pistol with one (1) magazine loaded with eight (8) live rounds of ammunition; one (1) two-tone Taurus Millennium caliber .45 pistol with one (1) magazine loaded with eight (8) live rounds of ammunition; and one (1) silver Colt caliber .45 pistol with one (1) magazine loaded with eight (8) live rounds of ammunition.

Also seized were three (3) mobile phones, three (3) sling bags, three (3) cue sticks, one (1) set of billiard balls, one (1) whiteboard, and bet money amounting to Php 1,100.00.

Police records showed that “Alvin” and “Antonio” have previous cases for violation of P.D. 1602 in September 2022 and 26 January 2021, respectively, while “Asnawi” has a prior case for violation of the law on smoke-free environments in public and enclosed places dated May 2018.

According to QCPD, the suspects will be charged with violation of P.D. 1602 (Anti-Illegal Gambling Law), while Calid, Abdullah, and Asnawi will face additional charges for violation of R.A. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).