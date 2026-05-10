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Six individuals arrested in Tandang Sora buy-bust operation, P50K illegal drugs seized

Six individuals arrested in Tandang Sora buy-bust operation, P50K illegal drugs seized
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The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrest of six individuals, including three repeat offenders, in an early morning buy-bust operation in Barangay Tandang Sora, Quezon City, on 10 May.

In coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), personnel from Talipapa Police Station 3 conducted the operation along Carol Street at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Six individuals arrested in Tandang Sora buy-bust operation, P50K illegal drugs seized
Two drug suspects arrested in Quezon City; marijuana, vaping devices seized
Six individuals arrested in Tandang Sora buy-bust operation, P50K illegal drugs seized
Drug suspects nabbed; over P100K worth of illegal drugs seized in QC buy bust operation

Arrested were alias “Eugene,” 34, with prior cases for Presidential Decree (PD) 1602 on illegal gambling and Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act; alias “Juzer,” 44, with previous records for PD 1602, theft, and RA 9165 violations; and alias “Niño,” 48, also with prior PD 1602 and multiple drug-related cases.

Also arrested were “Liezel,” 49; “Emmanuel,” 32; and “Patrick,” 18, all residents of Barangay Tandang Sora.

Authorities confiscated around 12 grams of suspected shabu worth P54,400, along with buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

The QCPD said the suspects will face charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

QCPD
Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (R.A. 9165)
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