Six individuals arrested in Tandang Sora buy-bust operation, P50K illegal drugs seized

Arrested were alias “Eugene,” 34, with prior cases for Presidential Decree (PD) 1602 on illegal gambling and Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act; alias “Juzer,” 44, with previous records for PD 1602, theft, and RA 9165 violations; and alias “Niño,” 48, also with prior PD 1602 and multiple drug-related cases.

Also arrested were “Liezel,” 49; “Emmanuel,” 32; and “Patrick,” 18, all residents of Barangay Tandang Sora.

Authorities confiscated around 12 grams of suspected shabu worth P54,400, along with buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

The QCPD said the suspects will face charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.