According to Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., the inclement weather incurred some P390,218,666.67 in infrastructure damages in the province. He added that the DPWH assessee an estimated recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction requirements amounting to P966,246,044.94.

He furthered that additional damage to flood-control infrastructure wsd reported by the concerned MDRRMO amounted to P96,850,131.06, with estimated recovery requirements of P114,000,000.00.

Meanwhile, the agricultural sector has likewise sustained significant losses, including reported rice damage affecting 1,007 farmers and 810.48 hectares, with reported losses of P11,215,163.64; the damage assessment and needs analysis.

These damages include reports in high-value crops, livestock, fisheries, aquaculture, agricultural infrastructure, irrigation facilities, machinery and equipment, further affecting the livelihood and productive capacity of communities in the province.

The PDRRMC reported that a total of 5,770 families or 17,317 persons has been reported affected by the disaster as of the reporting period. The said disaster resulted in the displacement of residents in affected communities, including approximately 119 individuals in Barangay Sta. Fe, San Marcelino, who were displaced from their homes due to flooding and transferred to safer areas.

The Municipality of Masinloc has separately declared a municipal State of Calamity through Municipal Resolution No. 217-26 dated 17 August 2026, citing widespread flooding, property damage and disruption

According to PAGASA, parts of Zambales remain under active rainfall advisories due to the active Habagat. Severe hazards such as sudden flash floods in low-lying towns and dangerous landslides in mountainous terrains continue to threaten the region.