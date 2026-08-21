According to the provincial government, the weather disturbances affected families, farmers, fisherfolk, businesses and public infrastructure.

As of 8 a.m. on 20 August, 11 of Bulacan’s 24 cities and municipalities were reporting floods ranging from one to three feet, according to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Situation Report No. 27.

A total of 6,980 families, or 23,334 people, had been affected and evacuated at various points as of 19 August. Of these, 2,146 families, or 7,263 people, remained in evacuation centers.

No untoward incidents were reported in the latest monitoring.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Operations Center remains under Blue Alert to maintain monitoring and coordination with local disaster response offices.

Despite continuing rains, authorities said monitored water levels remained below alert and alarm thresholds. As of the morning of 20 August, Angat Dam was at 188.66 meters, Ipo Dam at 101.01 meters and Bustos Dam at 16.10 meters.

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando urged residents, particularly those in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant and follow official weather and disaster advisories.

“Hindi man natin kayang pigilan ang pagdating ng bagyo at malalakas na ulan, kaya nating maging handa, magtulungan at bumangon nang sama-sama. Ang bawat Bulakenyo ay mahalaga, at sa panahon ng pagsubok, hindi tayo magkakanya-kanya,” Fernando said.

(While we cannot stop typhoons and heavy rains from coming, we can prepare, help one another and recover together. Every Bulakenyo matters, and in times of hardship, we will not face these challenges alone.)

The provincial government said relief, monitoring and response operations would continue as affected communities begin recovery efforts.