“We remind all our personnel to exercise utmost responsibility in securing their firearms, especially when they are off duty and at home. Firearms must never be left in places where children or unauthorized persons can gain access to them,” Nartatez said.

The directive follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen public safety and accountability in the handling of government-issued firearms.

Nartatez also ordered commanders to include firearm accountability reminders during unit briefings and formations.

The move comes after two students of Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School, including the 14-year-old shooter, died in a shooting on 18 August.

Nearly two months earlier, two students, aged 14 and 15, opened fire at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, killing three students.

The incidents renewed scrutiny over how firearms issued to uniformed personnel are stored and whether unauthorized individuals, particularly minors, can gain access to them.

“Here in the PNP, we will continue to remind our personnel that owning or carrying a firearm comes with a serious responsibility. One moment of negligence can result in the loss of life,” Nartatez said.

“We support calls for stricter accountability among gun owners. Responsible storage is non-negotiable,” he added.