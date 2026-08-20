“While our mandate is to serve and protect all our kababayan in times of serious flooding and other calamities, we also have the obligation to look after the welfare of all our personnel not only for better response but also to ensure their safety,” Nartatez said.

“Each and every PNP personnel deployed for disaster response has family too and as commanders, we have to make sure that they are taken care of in order for them to go home safely,” he added.

The directive is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order, through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to safeguard communities and government responders during calamities.

More than 600 police officers have been deployed to assist residents affected by heavy rains and flooding. Police personnel have also provided free rides to stranded commuters in inundated areas.

Nartatez also ordered assistance for police personnel whose own families have been affected by the widespread flooding.

“We will also provide psychosocial support for our men, especially those whose families have also been affected by the massive floods brought by torrential rains,” Nartatez said.

The assistance is intended to support police personnel who continue to report for duty while dealing with the effects of the disaster on their own families.

Nartatez said the PNP leadership would also assess police stations that may have sustained damage from the inclement weather.