NCIP said the census seeks to establish an accurate and complete record of Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples in the area and assess their conditions, needs and concerns.

Among those who joined the activity were NCIP Ethnographic Commissioner for Region III and the Rest of Luzon Rhodex Valenciano, NCIP Region III Regional Director Joyce Lapuz and Aeta Hungey Chieftain Petronila Capiz-Muñoz.

According to the commission, reliable data would help ensure that government actions concerning the project take into account the needs and rights of affected community members.

The census comes as the government pushes forward with Pax Silica, an international initiative involving the Philippines that seeks to strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chains.

The potential impact of projects linked to the initiative on Indigenous communities has drawn scrutiny, including during recent Senate discussions.

NCIP said the validation exercise forms part of its efforts to ensure that government decisions are based on accurate information and that no members of affected Indigenous communities are left behind.