Tribal leaders alleged that Aguio bypassed their recognized leadership and installed a preferred faction, which they claimed subsequently enabled unauthorized withdrawals from P19 million in mining royalties intended for community welfare.

Despite appeals to the NCIP, Department of Justice and Office of the Ombudsman, the complainants said they had yet to receive word of a formal investigation or other official action as of mid-August.

MACAADMO leaders Datu Vidal Mapinogos Jr. and Datu Simplicio Mendoza Jr. called for accountability and transparency over the handling of the community’s funds.

The dispute has also prompted demonstrations.

During a rally in Mati City, Davao Oriental, on 22 July, protesters encountered physical blockades, resulting in verbal and physical confrontations with disputed interim officers named in the complaint.

Tensions escalated after another barricade, reportedly guarded by armed individuals, was established to prevent protesting community members from reaching demonstration areas.

The complainants maintained that the ancestral domain organization should operate under legitimate tribal leadership without improper outside political or administrative interference.

Community representatives are calling on national government agencies to act on their complaints, freeze the disputed bank accounts and address the leadership dispute within the ancestral domain.