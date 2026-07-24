BAGUIO CITY — The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) has reiterated its firm opposition to all forms of discriminatory and derogatory content directed at Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs) and Indigenous Peoples (IPs).
The statement was issued in response to a series of social media posts depicting discrimination against indigenous groups in Sultan Kudarat, Libungan, Cotabato, and Subic, Zambales. The commission emphasized that while freedom of speech is protected, individuals also have the responsibility to respect the dignity and culture of others.
The NCIP anchored its position on Republic Act No. 8371, or the Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act (IPRA) of 1997, reaffirming its mandate to protect indigenous communities from ridicule, discrimination, and contemptuous online content. It urged content creators, social media users, and the general public to practice cultural sensitivity and accountability when creating, sharing, or commenting on digital content.
The agency stressed that digital platforms should never be used to mock, misrepresent, or demean the identity and personhood of any indigenous community, adding that discrimination against indigenous groups must never be condoned, normalized, or left unaddressed.
The warning follows incidents in the cited areas where indigenous communities were subjected to public mockery and rights violations. In Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato, indigenous groups such as the Dulangan Manobo and Teduray have frequently faced online stereotyping, cultural misrepresentation, and discriminatory remarks from vloggers and social media users seeking viral content.
Meanwhile, in Subic, Zambales, members of the local Aeta community continue to experience marginalization, ranging from online ridicule of their traditional customs and appearance to ongoing struggles over land rights and the encroachment of unauthorized developments on their ancestral domain.