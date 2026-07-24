BAGUIO CITY — The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) has reiterated its firm opposition to all forms of discriminatory and derogatory content directed at Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs) and Indigenous Peoples (IPs).

The statement was issued in response to a series of social media posts depicting discrimination against indigenous groups in Sultan Kudarat, Libungan, Cotabato, and Subic, Zambales. The commission emphasized that while freedom of speech is protected, individuals also have the responsibility to respect the dignity and culture of others.

The NCIP anchored its position on Republic Act No. 8371, or the Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act (IPRA) of 1997, reaffirming its mandate to protect indigenous communities from ridicule, discrimination, and contemptuous online content. It urged content creators, social media users, and the general public to practice cultural sensitivity and accountability when creating, sharing, or commenting on digital content.