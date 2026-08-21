“My dear Liza, we're celebrating today a most important day in the calendar; Liza Day! Happy Birthday to the First Lady of every day of my life... and beyond!” Marcos wrote on his official Facebook page.

The post drew thousands of reactions and birthday greetings from social media users.

Days before her birthday, the First Lady announced that she would be taking a sabbatical, drawing criticism online as Metro Manila and nearby provinces grappled with severe flooding.

Malacañang later apologized to those offended by the timing of the post.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the First Lady understood the sentiments expressed by netizens and acknowledged their right to voice their opinions.

Castro, however, pointed to Araneta-Marcos’ activities before the flooding, including the distribution of rice assistance to senior citizens in Negros Occidental through the Lab For All program and a meeting with sugar industry stakeholders.